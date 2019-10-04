91°
Latest Weather Blog
Diahann Carroll, Oscar-nominated, pioneering actress, dies
NEW YORK (AP) - Diahann Carroll, the Oscar-nominated actress and singer who won critical acclaim as the first black woman to star in a non-servant role in a TV series as "Julia," has died. She was 84.
Carroll's daughter, Susan Kay, told The Associated Press her mother died Friday in Los Angeles of cancer.
Carroll played Julia Baker, a nurse whose husband had been killed in Vietnam, in the groundbreaking situation comedy that aired from 1968 to 1971.
During her long career, Carroll earned a Tony Award for the musical "No Strings" and an Academy Award nomination for "Claudine."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mike Pence visiting La. ahead of gubernatorial election; Trump visit planned around...
-
'I would do it again': Truck stop camel biter speaks out
-
St. George item on Zachary woman's ballot during early voting
-
Dwayne Johnson surprises 100-year-old fan with birthday message
-
Thief takes coffee break in middle of three-hour crime spree