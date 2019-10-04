91°
Diahann Carroll, Oscar-nominated, pioneering actress, dies

Friday, October 04 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: NBC
NEW YORK (AP) - Diahann Carroll, the Oscar-nominated actress and singer who won critical acclaim as the first black woman to star in a non-servant role in a TV series as "Julia," has died. She was 84.
  
Carroll's daughter, Susan Kay, told The Associated Press her mother died Friday in Los Angeles of cancer.
  
Carroll played Julia Baker, a nurse whose husband had been killed in Vietnam, in the groundbreaking situation comedy that aired from 1968 to 1971.
  
During her long career, Carroll earned a Tony Award for the musical "No Strings" and an Academy Award nomination for "Claudine."
