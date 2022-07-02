75°
DHS intel report disputes threat posed by travel ban nations

5 years 4 months 5 days ago Friday, February 24 2017 Feb 24, 2017 February 24, 2017 3:49 PM February 24, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - Analysts at the Homeland Security Department's intelligence arm found insufficient evidence that citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries included in President Donald Trump's travel ban pose a terror threat to the United States.

A draft document obtained by The Associated Press concludes that citizenship is an "unlikely indicator" of terrorism threats to the United States and that few people from the countries Trump listed in his travel ban have carried out attacks or been involved in terrorism-related activities in the U.S. since Syria's civil war started in 2011.

Trump used terrorism as primary justification when he announced the now court-blocked travel ban in late January.

Homeland Security spokeswoman Gillian Christensen does not dispute the report's authenticity, but says it was not a final comprehensive review of the government's intelligence.

