Latest Weather Blog
Devin White takes a victory lap around Tampa Bay stadium with trophy
TAMPA, Fla. - Buccaneers linebacker Devin White took a victory lap on horseback through Raymond James Stadium just days after winning Super Bowl LV with his team.
The 22-year-old football star continued his tradition of riding his horse through the stadium following a big win. In 2018, he rode his horse, Daisey Mae, around campus at LSU.
Prior to the big game White told the media, "If we get the W, I don't care what they say, I'm pulling the horse out and I'm gonna hold the Lombardi Trophy and I'm gonna ride around."
Following the win, White took to Twitter to ask politely if he and his horse, Dream, could take a victory lap. General Manager, Jason Licht, responded in approval saying, "You earned it, cowboy! Giddy up!!!"
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers posted a video of White following through with his announcement.
Victory lap for @DevinWhite__40 ??— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 11, 2021
A dream come true. pic.twitter.com/cjTXIQT7l1
