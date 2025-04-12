Devin Page Jr. and others honored with balloon release three years after his death

BATON ROUGE - The community came together Saturday, remembering lives that were lost far too soon from gun violence, one of those being 3-year-old Devin Page Jr.

It was an emotional day for Devin Page Jr's family, as they released balloons in the air honoring his death, which happened three years ago on this day.

Page was three-years-old when he was killed by a stray bullet in his sleep in his family's home on Fairfields Avenue.

His grandmother, Cathy Toliver, has been an advocate against the senseless killings, but after all of this time, the family still has no answers.

"I am mentally exhausted, I have done everything that I know to do to help families, to stop this violence and I'm exhausted," Toliver said. "I'm angry, I'm hurting, every breath that I inhale is pain, every breath that I exhale is pain, I'm hugging everybody but I'm hurting, myself."

Other victims of violence were also remembered today, as the parents of 21-year-old Allie Rice were there in solidarity. Rice was shot and killed in her car the November after Page's death, her case also remains unanswered.

After three long years for the family, Toliver said she's been warned about who's watching her speak to the community in the name of Devin, and she said, she will not stop.

"And I will not stop, so if a bullet hit my grandbaby, if that's how I'm going to go out, then that's how I'm going to go out, but I will not be silent, silent people get nothing done," Toliver said.

Law enforcement is still encouraging anyone with any possible information on this shooting and any others to speak with them or CrimeStoppers, in which they can remain anonymous.