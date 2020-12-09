Developing storm system to bring rain this weekend

You will feel milder temperatures to round out the week, especially during the afternoon hours. Rain is on tap for the weekend.

The Next 24 Hours: For this first time in a few nights, low temperatures will avoid the 30s in most neighborhoods and instead settle in the mid 40s. Thursday will continue a warming trend with high temperatures getting into the mid 70s. Plenty of sunshine is expected though a few cirrus clouds could filter into skies. Winds will be light and southwesterly.

After That: Clouds will continue to build on Friday as the next frontal system gathers over Texas. The week is expected to end dry and mild but changes are in store. Pockets of rain will develop along and just ahead of the front, especially on Saturday morning. Some temporary clearing could occur during the afternoon hours. However, a deep feed of moisture and an approaching upper level disturbance will churn up more clouds and another round of showers on Sunday. In fact, some of the showers could be on the heavy side. Cooler air will arrive as this upper level disturbance swings through by Sunday night. CLICK HERE to view your complete 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: As the next storm system organizes in the Southwest, west to southwest winds through the atmosphere will begin to increase moisture. Some cirrus clouds should first be noticed on Thursday afternoon with the low levels presenting thicker cloud cover by Friday. Still, the column should be too dry to supper any showers. A cold front will push through the region on Saturday morning and provide enough lift for scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two.

The forecast gets a little bit tricky after this. Models are still having a difficult time resolving how the weekend plays out due to current complexities in the upper level pattern. Other than the American model, most guidance points to the upper level trough lagging back to the northwest, well behind the front. The consequence of this outcome is that moisture will continue to stream into the atmosphere behind the front leaving dreary weather including clouds and some showers through Sunday. If the upper level disturbance is as potent as the European model indicates, rain could be heavy at times on Sunday. Cool and quiet weather will be restored, if only for a short time Monday into Tuesday. The next system is already advertised for next Tuesday night.

--Josh

