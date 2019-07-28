73°
Developing: 1 dead in Amite passenger train crash

May 10, 2015
Source: WBRZ, WWL-TV
By: Caroline McDougall

AMITE - An Amtrack passenger train collided with a vehicle Sunday, killing the vehicle's driver, according to Amite Fire Chief Bruce Cutrer.

The crash happened on the Hwy. 51 tracks on Pope Lane at about 1:30 p.m.

More than 170 passengers were evacuated and taken to the Greater Refuge Temple Ministries while crews worked on the scene.

Two of the train passengers suffered non-life threatening injuries. The crew was not injured.

The identity of the deceased driver hasn't been released. It's not clear why the vehicle was on the tracks.

According to authorities, the train was headed to New Orleans from Chicago.

