73°
Latest Weather Blog
Developing: 1 dead in Amite passenger train crash
AMITE - An Amtrack passenger train collided with a vehicle Sunday, killing the vehicle's driver, according to Amite Fire Chief Bruce Cutrer.
The crash happened on the Hwy. 51 tracks on Pope Lane at about 1:30 p.m.
More than 170 passengers were evacuated and taken to the Greater Refuge Temple Ministries while crews worked on the scene.
Two of the train passengers suffered non-life threatening injuries. The crew was not injured.
The identity of the deceased driver hasn't been released. It's not clear why the vehicle was on the tracks.
According to authorities, the train was headed to New Orleans from Chicago.
IMAGE: WWL-TV
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Catholic Charities donates hundreds of shoes to struggling famlies
-
Law enforcement teaming up with church to trade gas money for firearms...
-
Woman was in the room when deputy fatally shot her boyfriend Thursday...
-
West Chimes Street getting a face lift ahead of fall semester
-
Judge orders justice of the peace accused of torturing his family be...