Developers want to build 18-story apartment overlooking LSU's Old Front Nine

BATON ROUGE - Developers are proposing an 18-story apartment complex south of LSU.

The off-campus development would have about 455 units and sit on nearly five-and-a-half acres at the intersection of Nicholson and Burbank. The development, called Summit at Southgate, would be built behind the already existing Southgate Towers complex.

Details of the plans were revealed in filings with the EBR Planning Commission.

Specifics of the project were not released and developers did not want to discuss any with WBRZ when asked for a comment Tuesday. Although, developers advised in filing documents an 18-story multi-family building was previously shown on the property when development plans for Southgate were approved once before.

Developers described the proposed complex as two buildings with an attached parking garage.

The attached image does not represent the location or official rendering of the proposed building, but strictly serves to show a scale to how large the Summit at Southgate would be.

