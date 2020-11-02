67°
Developer connected to Amazon buys land in Port Allen

2 hours 41 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, November 02 2020
Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff
Amazon Distribution Center in Baton Rouge

PORT ALLEN - A developer with ties to online retailer Amazon has purchased another large  portion of land in the Baton Rouge area, this time in West Baton Rouge.

The Advocate reports Seefried Port Allen purchased a 63.3-acre site off LA 415 near Court Street for $8.15 million and filed a notice of the lease agreement with Amazon. 

Seefried is the same company that handled the purchase of 34.3-acre site on Bethany Church's campus in East Baton Rouge, which is now home to Amazon's South Baton Rouge Distribution Center. 

