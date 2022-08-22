Developer chosen to remake old Entergy site

BATON ROUGE – City officials have chosen who will redevelop an abandoned Entergy site on Government Street in Baton Rouge.

The East Baton Rouge Redevelopment Authority announced Friday that Weinstein Nelson Development was chosen to remake the site.

Weinstein Nelson Development proposed using the site into a blend of retail, offices and residences. Developers also proposed housing around the current existing building as well as a possible train station for a commuter line between Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

Officials hope the redevelopment will spark additional development in the area.

RDA officials asked developers to submit their ideas for the site earlier this year. Weinstein Nelson was chosen from eight finalists.

The company previously redeveloped the former Capitol One Building, now known as 440 on Third. The group also is currently renovating a building at the corner of Laurel and Fourth Streets into the headquarters of Business First Bank.

Weinstein Nelson proposed that construction on the Entergy site could begin next year. Preliminary plans expect the project to be done by 2020.