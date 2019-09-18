75°
Detroit girl, 2, dies after head stuck in car's power window

25 minutes 7 seconds ago Wednesday, September 18 2019 Sep 18, 2019 September 18, 2019 5:15 PM September 18, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WXYZ

DETROIT, MI - Police say a 2-year-old Detroit girl has died after getting her head stuck in a power window in a car.

Relatives tell TV station WXYZ that Kierre Allen's father yelled, "My baby, my baby," when he discovered her stuck in the window Monday. He had fallen asleep in the car in a driveway.

Kierre was rushed to a hospital but couldn't be revived.

Her father was arrested for unrelated traffic tickets. The girl's death remains under investigation.

