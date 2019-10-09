85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Detroit 16-year-old charged in slaying of her newborn

2 hours 20 minutes 35 seconds ago Wednesday, October 09 2019 Oct 9, 2019 October 09, 2019 3:26 PM October 09, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) - A 16-year-old Detroit girl has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of her newborn earlier this year.
  
The Wayne County prosecutor's office says the teen is being charged as a juvenile and faces an Oct. 25 pretrial hearing at a juvenile detention center.
  
Prosecutors say the girl gave birth Feb. 21 in the bathroom of an apartment on the city's eastside.
  
The newborn was stabbed multiple times, wrapped in a towel and placed in a purse. The purse was hidden in a bedroom closet. Police found the newborn's body the following day.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days