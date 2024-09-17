Detectives trying to identify man suspected of stealing vehicle from apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are trying to identify a person who police believe stole a vehicle from apartment complex.

Detectives believe the person stole the vehicle in the 12000 block of Newcastle Avenue on Aug. 25 just before 9 p.m. The vehicle was recovered.

Anyone with information that could identify the person should contact 225-344-7867.