Detectives seeking information on suspect's identity in July burglary

2 hours 12 minutes 9 seconds ago Friday, August 23 2024 Aug 23, 2024 August 23, 2024 9:00 AM August 23, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are seeking the identity of a suspect in a burglary from July 2024. 

The picture showed a person accused of having burglarized from CitiTrends in the 5100 block of Plank Road in July. 

Officials did not specify when the burglary took place no what was burglarized. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

