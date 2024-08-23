Detectives seeking information on suspect's identity in July burglary

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are seeking the identity of a suspect in a burglary from July 2024.

The picture showed a person accused of having burglarized from CitiTrends in the 5100 block of Plank Road in July.

Officials did not specify when the burglary took place no what was burglarized.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.