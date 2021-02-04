Detectives seek public assistance in search for man linked to Tickfaw shooting

Dwayne Bagent

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Authorities in Louisiana are looking for a man in connection with a Dec. 13 shooting.

According to representatives with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, detectives are asking the public for assistance in locating 24-year-old Dwayne Bagent.

Detectives say Bagent has been linked to the aforementioned Dec. 13 shooting that occurred at a home in Tickfaw.

He is wanted on charges related to the illegal use of a firearm and for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, officials add.



Anyone with knowledge of Bagent's whereabouts is urged to contact CRIME STOPPERS at 800-554-JAIL.