Detectives searching for three people suspected of stealing more than $10,000 of jewelry
HAMMOND - Detectives are searching for three people, one of whom is from Baton Rouge, in connection to two thefts from a jewelry store.
The Hammond Police Department is searching for Joy Renee Taylor of Baton Rouge. Taylor is accused of two separate thefts from a Kay Jewelers in Hammond that resulted in the store losing more than $10,000 in product.
One of the thefts happened on Mar. 18 when Taylor and another woman entered the store and started looking at engagement rings. One of the women put on a ring valued at just under $4,000 and both of them fled the store.
Details on the other theft Taylor is allegedly involved in were not provided.
Police are also searching for Taylor's accomplice, pictured in the red shirt, and the driver of the older model white Dodge Caravan the trio drove away in.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245.
