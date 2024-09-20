93°
Latest Weather Blog
Detectives searching for suspect in shooting on Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE - Officers are trying to identify a person accused of being involved in a shooting that happened on Greenwell Springs Road on Sept. 10.
The shooting happened on the 5600 block of Greenwell Springs Road, but detectives did not specify the exact location.
The individual pictured above is believed to be tied to the shooting.
Trending News
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ponchatoula school officials respond to reports of 'bat infestation' causing foul smells
-
Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on I-10
-
Man arrested on murder charges related to fatal shooting outside of Uncle...
-
House rejects temporary funding bill to avoid government shutdown
-
Fire fighters save dog from Quebec Drive house fire