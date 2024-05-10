Detectives searching for suspect in Garyville shooting that left one person dead

GARYVILLE - Detectives are searching for an alleged murder suspect after a shooting that happened Tuesday and left one person dead.

The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office says it is looking for Timothy Johnson, who is believed the be connected to a shooting. He is wanted for one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the SJPSO's investigations division at (985) 359-TIPS.