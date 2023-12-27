Detectives searching for missing 15-year-old last seen in Hammond

49°
WBRZ
Sarah Lawrence

HAMMOND - Officers are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen Dec. 21. 

The Hammond Police Department said Ah'nystee McGowan was last seen around the 900 block of Rue Monet in Hammond around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 21. McGowan was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. 

Detectives did not specify whether they believed McGowan to be in danger. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the HPD at (985) 277-5701.

