Detectives searching for alleged vehicle burglary suspect

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are searching for a person believed to be connected to several vehicle burglaries that happened early Monday morning. 

Capital Region Crime Stoppers posted a picture of the person detectives believe to be responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries that happened early Monday morning in the area of Nicholson Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard. 

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call (225) 344-7867.

