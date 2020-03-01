Authorities capture inmate who escaped from hospital, after standoff

BATON ROUGE - EBRSO and other agencies have captured attempted murder suspect, Cecil Williams.

Authorities were in a standoff with Williams Sunday afternoon on Scenic Hwy near Choctaw.

Deputies started looking for the suspect after they realized he escaped from Our Lady of the Lake Hospital shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video and determined the inmate left the facility toward Essen Lane in a hospital gown and slippers.

According to a relative of Williams, the suspect arrived at the relative's house around 10 o'clock this morning telling the relative that he bonded out of jail. When the family member discovered that Williams was lying they notified authorities.

Cecil Williams was apprehended by authorities on Monday February 24th for charges from the Baton Rouge Police Department for Armed Robbery, Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Kidnapping that allegedly occurred on February 19, 2020.

Williams was transported from Parish Prison to the hospital on February 27th after he stated he had trouble breathing. The circumstances of his escape are currently under investigation.