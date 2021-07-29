Detectives nab man accused in Violet Street apartment fire

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of setting fire to an apartment off Nicholson Drive earlier this week was arrested Wednesday.

According to officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Rodney Hamilton was taken into custody in connection with an act of arson that resulted in a $75,000 loss.

The incident occurred Tuesday when an apartment complex within the 900 block of Violet Street was set on fire.

Officials say no one was injured during the blaze, but ten people were displaced.

Incidentally, this arrest does not appear to be Hamilton's first run-in with authorities.

Police records indicate he was apprehended in connection with an alleged carjacking in 2019.