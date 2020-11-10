Detectives: Man with history of running scams nabbed on charges of contractor fraud

Daniel Naquin (mugshot)

BATON ROUGE - A man who was arrested in 2019 on charges of contractor fraud is once again behind bars for similar allegations.

According to arrest documents, Daniel Naquin was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Nov. 5, after two victims came forward with claims that he'd duped them out of thousands of dollars back in 2016.

One victim spoke to representatives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (EBRSO) in September of this year, stating that in 2016, Naquin told her he was a licensed contractor, though he wasn't, and promised to complete work on her home.

The victim said work was supposed to begin in November of 2016 but did not commence until January of the following year.

The victim went on to say that as work crews finally began to show up, their work was minimal and left uncompleted.

According to EBRSO documents, the victim shelled out a total of $38,751.98 to Naquin, though he didn't follow through on completing work to her home.

A second victim came forward to detectives with a similar story.

This second victim told authorities in 2016, Naquin falsely misrepresented himself as a licensed contractor who was in partnership with a certain local company, which he wasn't connected with.

Believing him and his promise to complete renovations to her home, she told EBRSO detectives she paid Naquin a total of $49,782.34.

However, when Naquin began working on her home, the victim says she noticed that his work was significantly substandard and would have posed hazards to occupants.

The victim said she had to pay over $40,000 to repair the damages to her home Naquin and his crew had caused.

According to the victim, after she made it known that she knew Naquin had lied about his partnership with a local company and misrepresented himself as a licensed contractor, he requested to return to an overseas position with the Army Corp of Engineers.

The victim also told EBRSO detectives that Naquin's wife was aware of the situation he'd created.

As of Tuesday morning, Naquin remains behind bars on charges related to the two accusations of contractor fraud made against him.