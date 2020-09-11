Latest Weather Blog
Detectives: Man staying at Super 8 Motel on Siegen busted for drug possession
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office has reported the apprehension and arrest of a 23-year-old who was originally being investigated for theft but was found to be in possession of a large amount of illegal narcotics.
The incident occurred Thursday, September 10 at a Super 8 Motel within the 7100 block of Siegen Lane. It was there that EBRSO Narcotics and Larceny Division detectives made contact with the suspect, Jeffrey Cosey, and another individual who authorities refer to as "Willis" in relation to a theft that had allegedly occurred. But during their encounter, Willis fled on foot.
Detectives say they caught up with Willis and also discovered a bag of drugs and a weapon that his companion, Cosey, had been hiding underneath the vehicle he was in. The bag contained:
- 1.72 ounces of heroin (street value $3,750)
- 10.7 grams of crack cocaine (street value $900)
- 13.4 grams of methamphetamine (street value $400)
- 11.3 grams of marijuana
- 9 dosage units of oxycodone
- 6 dosage units of amphetamine
- Taurus 9mm handgun
