Detectives: Man staying at Super 8 Motel on Siegen busted for drug possession

Friday, September 11 2020 9:04 AM
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office has reported the apprehension and arrest of a 23-year-old who was originally being investigated for theft but was found to be in possession of a large amount of illegal narcotics.

The incident occurred Thursday, September 10 at a Super 8 Motel within the 7100 block of Siegen Lane. It was there that EBRSO Narcotics and Larceny Division detectives made contact with the suspect, Jeffrey Cosey, and another individual who authorities refer to as "Willis" in relation to a theft that had allegedly occurred. But during their encounter, Willis fled on foot.

Detectives say they caught up with Willis and also discovered a bag of drugs and a weapon that his companion, Cosey, had been hiding underneath the vehicle he was in. The bag contained:

- 1.72 ounces of heroin (street value $3,750)

- 11.5 grams of cocaine (street value $1, 150)

- 10.7 grams of crack cocaine (street value $900)

- 13.4 grams of methamphetamine (street value $400)

- 11.3 grams of marijuana

- 9 dosage units of oxycodone

- 6 dosage units of amphetamine

- Taurus 9mm handgun
After obtaining a search warrant for the vehicle, detectives also discovered that it contained 25.5 grams of heroin (street value $2000) and a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun.
Narcotics Agents also secured search warrants for two rooms in the Super 8 motel, which were both reserved under Willis' name and seized the following items from the rooms:
-  5.9 grams of fentanyl
- multiple digital scales and baggies
Cosey was arrested on multiple charges of drug possession as well as illegal carrying of weapons.
Willis' charges were not mentioned in the press release issued by authorities. 
The alleged theft that originally motivated the detectives to track Cosey and Willis down is not listed among Cosey's charges.  
