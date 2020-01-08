Detectives: Man's failed attempt to hide drugs leads to his arrest

Marshall Thomas III

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a man who tried to avoid being caught with drugs by hiding the narcotics in his buttocks has been arrested.

According to an official report, on the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 7, detectives followed up on a tip regarding Marshall Thomas III, a man accused of selling drugs at the Extended Stay Hotel on Corporate Boulevard.

Upon their arrival, detectives say they spotted Thomas on the hotel's third floor, and when they confronted him, he immediately stuffed a plastic baggie into his buttocks. Detectives say they noticed that a piece of plastic was still hanging out of his pants.

Detectives report that after the baggie was removed, they found it contained 2.9 grams of heroin.

When Thomas opened the door of his hotel room, detectives say they could see more narcotics in plain sight.

After securing a warrant that allowed them to search the room, authorities say they located four grams of heroin, a digital scale, manitol (a cutting agent), and $1,000 in cash.

Official documents reveal that Thomas has a lengthy criminal history and has been arrested for robbery, rape, and attempted first-degree murder.

He is also reportedly on parole for possession of cocaine until May 21, 2023.

On Tuesday, Thomas was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges that include distribution/manufacturing of schedule one drugs, resisting an officer, and contraband within a penal institution.