Detectives Looking for Inmate Seen Escaping Hospital

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for an inmate that escaped from Our Lady of the Lake Hospital shortly before 4:00 this morning.

The Sheriff’s Office immediately set up a perimeter and monitored access in and out of the hospital, but the inmate was not located. Detectives reviewed surveillance video and determined the inmate left the facility toward Essen Lane in a hospital gown and slippers.

Cecil Williams was apprehended by authorities on Monday February 24th for charges from the Baton Rouge Police Department for Armed Robbery, Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Kidnapping that allegedly occurred on February 19, 2020.

Williams was transported from Parish Prison to the hospital on February 27th after he stated he had trouble breathing. The circumstances of his escape are currently under investigation.