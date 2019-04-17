Detectives investigating Tuesday night shooting in Lafourche Parish

LAFOURCHE - Deputies with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

The incident was reported Tuesday night on Cypress Court in Gray. Authorities say a male victim was transported in critical condition.

Detectives took a male suspect into custody who allegedly admitted to the shooting.

No further details were provided. The sheriff's office said more information would be provided as the investigation continues.