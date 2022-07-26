78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Detectives investigating shooting in Plaquemine Tuesday afternoon

Tuesday, July 26 2022
PLAQUEMINE - Police responded to reports of a person being shot in the head Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened on WW Harleaux Street near Calvin. 

The victim is critically injured, sources said. 

Watch WBRZ News 2 at nine and 10:00 for late-breaking information. 

