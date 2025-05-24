88°
One person taken to hospital after shooting at Baton Rouge McDonald's
BATON ROUGE - Detectives are investigating a shooting that happened at McDonald's on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard Saturday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said detectives were on the scene around 1:00 p.m. Saturday. One person was taken to the hospital; their condition is unknown.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
