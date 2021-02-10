67°
Latest Weather Blog
Detectives investigating overnight shooting death on Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating a shooting death after discovering a dead body Tuesday night.
Authorities responded to the 2200 block of Scenic Hwy on Feb. 9 around 1:50 a.m. where they found a dead man's body outside.
The 55-year-old victim was found lying outside of a house. Officials have not released his identity yet as they are still working to notify the victim's family.
Police say the motive and suspect(s) are unknown at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Select Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies set to offer COVID-19 vaccine
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Dangerous trooper placed back in marked unit despite crash history
-
City finds company to install smart parking meters downtown, needs approval
-
EBR Mayor encourages more citizens from largely Black communities to get tested...
-
Baton Rouge-based community COVID-19 vaccine site to open soon
Sports Video
-
Brian Thomas signs with LSU
-
Southern Lady Jags down Grambling 70-63
-
Parkview's first ever beach volleyball signee headlines National Signing Day
-
Scotlandville sends 7 Hornet football players to next level on National Signing...
-
St. James' Saivion Jones highlights LSU's National Signing Day class