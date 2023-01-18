68°
Detectives investigating fatal shooting in Donaldsonville that left 18-year-old dead
DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies and detectives are investing a reported fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday on Railroad Avenue in Donaldsonville. Deputies arrived and found the victim, Kennth Hathorn, 18, inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.
Hathorn was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Deputies did not make a suspect or a motive immediately clear.
This is a developing story.
