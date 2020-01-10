Detectives bust two for selling drugs near College Drive

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say after being tipped off about a Baton Rouge man suspected of selling drugs near College Drive, they followed up and made two arrests.

The information and subsequent arrests occurred all in one day, Thursday, Jan. 9. Detectives report receiving the information from a reliable source around 1 p.m.; the informant said Edward Marcus Shaffett, 27, was trafficking large amounts of prescription pills and heroin from his vehicle and home on Brownlee Street.

Investigators say after identifying and locating Shaffett's vehicle at his home, they watched from a distance while an informant made arrangements to purchase drugs from Shaffett.

According to an official report, the two agreed to meet in the parking lot of a College Drive store to exchange 1 gram of heroin for $120.

Detectives say they followed Shaffett to the location and approached his vehicle.

The investigators note that Shaffett was holding a clear plastic bag which appeared to contain heroin, but as Shaffett saw them headed his way, he quickly slipped the bag into one of his pockets.

In their report, detectives go on to say Shaffett was taken into custody and found with 9.8 grams of heroin, 2.6 grams of marijuana, 34 dosage units of oxycodone, as well as 1 dosage unit of alprazolam.

Detectives say they obtained a key to Shaffett's house, used it to enter his home, and found 29-year-old Rashaad Gerard Todd inside along with a small amount of marijuana and two digital scales.

After obtaining a warrant, detectives say they performed a thorough search of the home and discovered a stolen glock, 3 grams of heroin, and a metal press for heroin.

Officials say Shaffett has an extensive criminal history that includes arrests related to narcotics and firearms.

After looking up information related to the man found in Shaffett's home, Todd, police found that Todd also has prior arrests for resisting officers, obstruction of justice, and possession of drugs.

Both Shaffett and Todd were arrested. Shaffett's charges include possession of schedule one heroin, possession of schedule one marijuana, distribution and manufacturing of schedule two and schedule four drugs, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Todd's charges include two counts of distribution and manufacturing of schedule one drugs, illegal carrying of weapons with drugs, and illegal possession of stolen firearms.