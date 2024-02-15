67°
Detectives attempting to identify accused suspects after killing near Plank Road and Harding

Thursday, February 15 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are attempting to identify the two people pictured above who are believed to have been involved in a homicide that happened in November. 

The Capital Region Crime Stoppers posted the photos Thursday morning, saying the two pictured individuals were believed to have been involved in a homicide that happened on Nov. 16 in the 4600 block of Hidden Garden Avenue off Plank Road. Hidden Garden Avenue is a block south of Harding Boulevard. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact law enforcement at (225) 344-7867. 

