57°
Latest Weather Blog
Detectives attempting to identify accused homicide suspects
BATON ROUGE - Detectives are attempting to identify the two people pictured above who are believed to have been involved in a homicide that happened in November.
The Capital Region Crime Stoppers posted the photos Thursday morning, saying the two pictured individuals were believed to have been involved in a homicide that happened on Nov. 16 in the 4600 block of Hidden Garden Drive off Plank Road.
Trending News
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact law enforcement at (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Landry and legislature to meet Monday for special session: What's on the...
-
Bill proposed for upcoming special session would allow concealed carry without training,...
-
Valentines meals Feb 14 2024
-
There's no place like New Roads: Revelers gather for Mardi Gras year...
-
Blue Cross Blue Shield cancels acquisition under Elevance Health in last-minute switch-up