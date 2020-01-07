58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Detectives arrest 18-year-old accused in December stabbing on Jade Avenue

By: WBRZ Staff
Moises Delcid-Solis

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested an 18-year-old on charges of attempted murder. 

According to a police report, on Dec. 27, homicide detectives went to a Jade Avenue apartment home in response to a stabbing investigation. 

They discovered that Moises Delcid-Solis had gotten into a fight with several other men at the home, a few days ago. 

Apparently, Delcid-Solis returned to the apartment on Dec. 27, confronted several men who were sitting outside, and as the men fought, Delcid-Solis allegedly stabbed one of them in the stomach. 

The man was taken to an area hospital while Delcid-Solis is said to have fled the scene. 

Emergency room personnel told authorities the wounded man's injuries were critical and required immediate surgery.

Detectives eventually caught up with Delcid-Solis, arresting him and charging him with attempted murder.   
 

