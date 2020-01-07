Latest Weather Blog
Detectives arrest 18-year-old accused in December stabbing on Jade Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested an 18-year-old on charges of attempted murder.
According to a police report, on Dec. 27, homicide detectives went to a Jade Avenue apartment home in response to a stabbing investigation.
They discovered that Moises Delcid-Solis had gotten into a fight with several other men at the home, a few days ago.
Apparently, Delcid-Solis returned to the apartment on Dec. 27, confronted several men who were sitting outside, and as the men fought, Delcid-Solis allegedly stabbed one of them in the stomach.
The man was taken to an area hospital while Delcid-Solis is said to have fled the scene.
Emergency room personnel told authorities the wounded man's injuries were critical and required immediate surgery.
Detectives eventually caught up with Delcid-Solis, arresting him and charging him with attempted murder.
