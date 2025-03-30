83°
Detectives are seeking information on suspect's identity after nightclub car theft
BATON ROUGE — Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man for his alleged involvement in a car theft that took place outside of a nightclub on Saturday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly stole a woman's car on Saturday while she was inside a nightclub.
Detectives said the man stole the woman's purse, took her car keys, and then drove off in a white 2016 Kia Soul.
Detectives also said the suspect tried to use the woman's credit cards at a convenience store.
Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 225-344-7867.
