Detectives are seeking information on suspect's identity after nightclub car theft

BATON ROUGE — Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man for his alleged involvement in a car theft that took place outside of a nightclub on Saturday night.

Detectives said the man stole the woman's purse, took her car keys, and then drove off in a white 2016 Kia Soul.

Detectives also said the suspect tried to use the woman's credit cards at a convenience store.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 225-344-7867.