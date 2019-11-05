68°
Details of revitalization plan for Plank Road set to be revealed, Tuesday morning

BATON ROUGE – A revitalization plan is in the works for the Plank Road Corridor and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is all set to unveil project details.

The reveal takes place Tuesday,  8:30 a.m. at Southern University’s Vildry Center for Philanthropy. Broome will be joined by officials with Build Baton Rouge to introduce the public to their year-long master plan centered around the upgrade of Plank Road.

The master plan is a combination of ideas from Baton Rouge officials and residents who live in the area. 

While still in its developmental stages, officials repeatedly turned to the public for input regarding the plan. 

A large factor in the implementation of the plan was to ensure that as other areas of the capital city were being updated, North Baton Rouge received the same amount of attention. 

Christopher Tyson, CEO of Build Baton Rouge, spoke to WBRZ, saying, "Many people have become interested in how to revitalize the neighborhoods and economies of North Baton Rouge, and this plan does that." 

The public is invited to attend Tuesday's unveiling of the master plan. 

