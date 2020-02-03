69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Destructive fire stops at Bible messages written on walls of home

3 hours 40 minutes 48 seconds ago Monday, February 03 2020 Feb 3, 2020 February 03, 2020 8:41 AM February 03, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Firefighters responded to a devastating structure fire on Lobell Lane on Sunday.

The home was a total loss, but in a Facebook post firefighters noted that numerous Bible verses written on wall studs throughout the house were not damaged.

First responders also reported that no injuries occurred during the fire. 


    

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days