Despite stricter regulations, WBR residents wary of new solar plant

BATON ROUGE - A proposed solar power plant planned for West Baton Rouge Parish is back on track after a moratorium on solar farms is lifted.

Power plants will now be required to secure a special use permit to make sure they follow any special guidelines for the project.

"The one they put on on Rosedale Road, didn't turn out quiet as good as we

thought it would look," Parish President Pee Wee Berthelot said.

The parish moved to the special permit process for solar plants, after residents

complained about the the first solar farm on Rosedale Road.

Homeowner said the farm was not well kept and was not supposed be visible

from the road.

"We're are going to look at each one individually. It may work for some

and may not work out for other places," Berthelot said.

"I don't thing I'd like it," James Sonier said.

Sonier owns a house right across the road, where the proposed solar

project could be built: 1,200 acres in the Bueche Road area. It would be the largest solar plant in the state.

"I don't think I want to look at those many solar panels right in front of the house," Sonnier said.

Construction on the proposed solar farm is still a long way off. Property owners in the area said they are still in negotiations with the California-based developers behind the project.