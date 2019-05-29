Despite return to Baton Rouge, ticket sales for Bayou Country Superfest take another dip

BATON ROUGE - It seems a return to Tiger Stadium was not enough to drive up attendance for this year's Bayou Country Superfest.

On Wednesday, organizers announced that 50,000 fans attended 2019's festival. That's about 3,000 fewer than those who bought tickets to last year's outing in New Orleans. It's an even steeper drop from the festival's 2016 attendance of roughly 100,000, according to the Advocate, which was the last time it set up shop in Baton Rouge.

The show made its name in the capital city, particularly at LSU's Tiger Stadium, over the past decade. However, the event was forced to change venues in 2017 and 2018 due to ongoing renovations at the stadium during football offseasons.

The show reached its peak attendance numbers in 2014, when roughly 135,000 bought tickets. Sales have steadily been in decline since then.

This year's lineup included Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Dan + Shay and Cassadee Pope, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Brett Young, Chase Rice and Parish County Line.