Despite new locale, Port Vincent's 'Watermelon Man' still selling produce along La. 42 after decade

PORT VINCENT — After more than a decade of selling produce along the highway, James Harrison, known as the "Watermelon Man," is no longer at his regular spot in Port Vincent after a sudden change forced him to relocate.

Harrison has sold watermelons from the back of his truck seven days a week every summer for more than 10 years on La. 42 near Bo's Propeller Repair.

"I'm just an ole country boy just out here trying to make a decent living selling some produce," Harrison said. "Ms. Vanessa, God bless her and her husband's heart, they let me sell over there for about 13 years."

Harrison's stand offers a variety of summer favorites like juicy watermelons, peaches, cantaloupes and tomatoes. He's become a beloved part of the local summer scene.

But this year, a new trailer placed on the property forced Harrison to move his produce setup.

"A young man put a trailer on the hill and said I was blocking the drive," Harrison explained. "And I can understand that — I'm from peace, I ain't from no trouble. I don't like to make trouble."

Thanks to the generosity of the owners of Fred's Food Mart just up the road, Harrison now has a new spot to continue his work. He's set up in the parking lot where he says he's grateful for the second chance to serve the community fresh produce during the scorching heat.

"Sometimes when some bad things happen to you, God always has something better for you," Harrison said. "I just sit back and watch the salvation of the Lord work."

Even after his move, support from the community hasn't wavered. Homeowners who previously hosted Harrison placed a handmade sign directing customers to his new location.

"I was surprised someone had put a sign there. They made that sign there for me selling watermelons, and they have found this location for me and I thank God," Harrison said.

For Harrison, the community kept him going for all those years and continues his drive to help keep Port Vincent residents and those passing through cool during the summer.

"I appreciate the good people of Port Vincent, I appreciate that God always looks out for me and I thank Him," he said.

Harrison will be selling produce until the watermelons run out or the season ends.