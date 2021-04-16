Despite minor weather damage, BR's new federal community vaccine center opens on time

BATON ROUGE - A punishing early morning storm left Baton Rouge's new federal community vaccination site with a few scrapes and bruises on Friday, but officials were determined to clean up what had been damaged and open the site to patients at 8 a.m.

So, this is exactly what they did.

Officials and health care workers were manning their stations and ready to work bright and early Friday morning, but very few cars were spotted on the premises shortly after 8 a.m.

The lack of traffic may have been due to the severe weather that rolled through the area earlier that morning.

It's likely that some were still dealing with the impact of a 5:30 a.m. storm that caused thousands of power outages across Baton Rouge.

As mentioned earlier, the new vaccination site sustained minor damage during the severe weather event.

Some of the site's tents fell and shortly after 8 a.m., officials told WBRZ's Rae'ven Jackson that they were waiting for a vendor to arrive and help them get the tents back up.

In the meantime, downed tents simply won't be utilized, officials added.

The site, which is located in the parking lot of Florida Boulevard's Bon Carre Business Center, will operate for eight weeks, Tuesday through Sunday, with drive through hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Appointments can be made on site, at brla.gov/GetVaccinated, by calling 1-855-453-0774, or HERE.

Walk-ups are also accepted.

Local officials are expecting the site to play a critical role in Baton Rouge's fight against novel coronavirus.

EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said, “This Community Vaccine Center is a critical tool in our fight to end the pandemic. I am calling on all of our residents to Geaux Get Vaccinated while this center is still available.”

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards spoke similarly, saying, “Vaccinations are our best shot at beating this pandemic, and it is absolutely critical that we get as many people vaccinated as soon as possible.”

He continued, “The vaccines are safe and effective, and we are grateful to have this center available to the community. Everyone who still needs an appointment is encouraged to make one today. Our only way out of this is by working together.”

All vaccines administered at this site are from the federal government and are in addition to weekly allocations the state of Louisiana receives.