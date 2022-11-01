Latest Weather Blog
Despite large crowd expected for Bama game, BRPD won't change contraflow plans
BATON ROUGE- With more than 100,000 fans expected on campus for the sold out LSU vs. Alabama football game this weekend, there's no doubt traffic will be an issue.
Regardless of the big crowd and even bigger traffic delays, BRPD says they won't change the protocol for contraflow.
“We’re not changing anything we’re doing, we just want to remind people that this is going to be a larger crowd because of the game," Sgt. Don Coppola with BRPD said.
The only thing BRPD will slightly change is the time when officers will arrive at their posts, which will be earlier than usual.
“What we have in place works. So, why change that? With the influx of people, there’s only so much you can do with what you have," Coppola said.
But does contraflow work? Some drivers would say no.
"I've never experienced traffic like that... I was stuck there for hours," Z Nguyen said.
For those who don't go to the game, BRPD recommends staying away from campus if you're on the road by the time the game ends.
You can find LSU's contraflow map here.
