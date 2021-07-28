87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Despite heat advisory, Tuesday night storm causes flash flooding in Baton Rouge

Wednesday, July 28 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A Tuesday night rainstorm led to flooding in Baton Rouge's Southern Heights area. 

After a nighttime storm swept through the area around 7:30 p.m., pockets of water collected along Scenic Highway and Harding Boulevard.

Social media photos showed as much as two feet of water in some areas. 

While Wednesday is expected to bring a few more showers, a heat advisory remains in effect for the region. Click here for details from WBRZ Meteorologist Marisa Nuzzo. 

WBRZ's Weather Team is keeping a close eye on weather conditions

