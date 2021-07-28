Latest Weather Blog
Despite heat advisory, Tuesday night storm causes flash flooding in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A Tuesday night rainstorm led to flooding in Baton Rouge's Southern Heights area.
VIDEO: a time lapse from @WBRZ Towercam of the heavy thunderstorm that unloaded 3 to 4 inches of rain over North #BatonRouge between 6 - 7:30pm Tuesday. #LaWX @NWSNewOrleans pic.twitter.com/k1PQFvbBhU— Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) July 28, 2021
After a nighttime storm swept through the area around 7:30 p.m., pockets of water collected along Scenic Highway and Harding Boulevard.
Social media photos showed as much as two feet of water in some areas.
While Wednesday is expected to bring a few more showers, a heat advisory remains in effect for the region. Click here for details from WBRZ Meteorologist Marisa Nuzzo.
