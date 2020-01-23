Despite brazen attempt to evade arrest, man wanted for rape is apprehended

Gregory W. Johnson Jr.

BATON ROUGE - Police say they've caught up with a man who was wanted for third-degree rape and burglary.

According to an official report, the rape and burglary occurred on Dec. 21, 2019 around 2 a.m. when 36-year-old Gregory Warren Johnson broke into his ex-girlfriend's home via a broken window and sexually assaulted her while she was asleep.

Police say Johnson has a history of numerous domestic violence charges in addition to a second-degree rape charge.

According to a police report, nearly a month later, on the morning of Jan. 22, an officer spotted Johnson hiding behind an apartment building at 4150 Mohican-Prescott Crossover Street.

The officer says he readied his taser and showed it to Johnson as he ordered Johnson to come out and put his hands on a nearby railing.

The report goes on to say Johnson complied at first, but when the officer restrained Johnson's left hand, the 36-year-old suddenly shoved the officer and fled.

Law enforcement worked quickly to set up a perimeter and even brought in K-9's for a thorough search of the area.

They were able to locate Johnson only less than a mile away, at a home on Delaware Street.

He was arrested on charges of rape, burglary, battery of a police officer, and resisting an officer before being booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.