Despite all odds, woman celebrates 105th birthday after battling COVID, pneumonia, strokes

BATON ROUGE - One local celebrates her 105th birthday against all odds after battling COVID-19, pneumonia, and multiple strokes.

To make Mildred Bowie's day as special as possible amid the ongoing pandemic and COVID concerns, cars filled with family and friends lined down the block Tuesday.

Inside those cars were decorative posters, balloons, and gifts for the birthday girl.

Even strangers stopped by for the fun, one gifting Miss Mildred $100 in honor of reaching such a special milestone.

"I have been blessed. I don't have the words to express how I feel," Mildred said.

Celebrating 105 years of age is not a day Miss Mildred thought she would live to see.

"She has had COVID, she has had pneumonia, and the good Lord has seen her through," family friend Ada Brooks said.

Mildred has also survived two strokes. She says she can't express enough gratitude.

"All I can say is Lord, thank you for a wonderful life," Mildred said.

A life that has left a mark on others.

"Love everybody and strive for love every day because without love, we cannot survive," one family friend said.

Mildred says she hopes to continue to inspire others and share her secrets of living a fruitful life.

"I think the secret is, treat people the way you want to be treated," Mildred said.