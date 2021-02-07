47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Despite a game high 27 points from Samkelo Cele, Southern falls to Grambling 72-69

8 hours 6 minutes 23 seconds ago Saturday, February 06 2021 Feb 6, 2021 February 06, 2021 11:00 PM February 06, 2021 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

Seeking revenge for an early January loss to Southern, Grambling was determined to not lot the hardwood Bayou Classic fall into the wrong hands. The Tigers started the game on a 19-0 run and led by 7 at the half.

But in the second, thanks to a game high 27 points from Samkelo Cele, Southern would have a chance to tie in the closing seconds but missed a chance to force overtime. Grambling gets a big road and SWAC victory 72-69.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days