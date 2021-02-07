Latest Weather Blog
Despite a game high 27 points from Samkelo Cele, Southern falls to Grambling 72-69
Seeking revenge for an early January loss to Southern, Grambling was determined to not lot the hardwood Bayou Classic fall into the wrong hands. The Tigers started the game on a 19-0 run and led by 7 at the half.
But in the second, thanks to a game high 27 points from Samkelo Cele, Southern would have a chance to tie in the closing seconds but missed a chance to force overtime. Grambling gets a big road and SWAC victory 72-69.
Highlights from some Bayou Classic Basketball tonight between @SouthernUsports and @GSU_TIGERS:— Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) February 7, 2021
- Jags fought back from early 19-0 deficit
- Trailed by 7 at half
- Cut lead to 1 in 2nd half
- Chance to send game to OT but miss on last poss.#Southern loses 72-69@WBRZ @theSWAC pic.twitter.com/RBgyp4nsA7
Despite the loss, Samkelo Cele was hoopin' hoopin' for @SouthernUsports— Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) February 7, 2021
- Came off the bench and kept Jags in the game
- 27 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Stl
- 10-17 shooting
- 4-6 from 3
- Two BIG dunks ????@Samkelo_25 @SouthernU_BR @theswac pic.twitter.com/NPf2eZN9GL
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Southern Lady Jags down Grambling 70-63
-
Parkview's first ever beach volleyball signee headlines National Signing Day
-
Scotlandville sends 7 Hornet football players to next level on National Signing...
-
St. James' Saivion Jones highlights LSU's National Signing Day class
-
Former Tigers still wearing purple and gold pads in Super Bowl 55