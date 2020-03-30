Designer brand, Ralph Lauren, announces plans to produce medical masks, gowns

An increasing number of individual Americans are hoping to alleviate the nation's mask shortage by sewing homemade versions for healthcare workers to wear over their official N95 masks.

Popular clothing brands are taking similar steps to assist in virus-related shortages.

BBC news reports that Ralph Lauren will start making medical masks and gowns - the latest designer brand to lend its support to the coronavirus fight.

The fashion designer announced the shift in production through its charitable arm last week.

The Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation will start making 250,000 masks and 25,000 isolation gowns in the US.

Other fashion brands have also pledged to help make urgently needed medical wear.

The foundation is also donating $10m towards the global response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"At the heart of our company, there has always been a spirit of togetherness that inspires our creativity, our confidence and most importantly our support for one another. In the past weeks and months, that spirit has never wavered," said Ralph Lauren, executive chairman of the fashion brand.

Other well-known retailers are also shifting production lines to manufacture face masks and gowns, and automobile-makers are considering the possibility of producing ventilators.