Deserted and desolate, Ascension residents heed stay-at-home order

ASCENSION PARISH - Congested clusters of fast-growing Ascension Parish remained extraordinarily deserted Tuesday as residents listened to Governor John Bel Edwards' stay-at-home order to avoid getting sick. The order took effect 5 p.m. Monday.



Cases of coronavirus jumped by 10, from 26 to 36, in Ascension on Tuesday. There is one reported death.



Highway 73 near I-10 in Prairieville is one of the most congested areas during peak times, but Tuesday the roads were empty as most people stayed home.



In Gonzales, the Tanger Outlet Mall is usually bustling with savvy shoppers looking for bargains, but the parking lots were bare.



Some residents are worried about family members and children getting sick, but others say they're not worried or taking any additional precautions.

“Same ol' deal,” one woman said.



Monday, a cluster of five cases were found at a nursing home in Donaldsonville. Tuesday, Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan said he heard rumors about cases at the nursing home all weekend long, but learned firsthand about the confirmed cases after reading a WBRZ report.



Nursing home leaders said there were no additional cases as of Tuesday afternoon at the facility. However, they said they are continuing to work with the CDC, along with the state, for assistance.